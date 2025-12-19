NMPF’s Bjerga on What’s Next for Whole Milk

December 19, 2025

NMPF Executive Vice President Alan Bjerga discusses what comes next for whole milk in schools in an interview with WEKZ Radio in Janesville, WI. Passage of the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act in Congress will bring whole milk to the next generation of milk-drinkers and ultimately boost dairy prices, but in the meantime logistical and regulatory issues will need to be sorted out. Meanwhile, farmers may see a DMC payment in December as prices decline due to supply issues, and a bright outlook for trade is being boosted further with Senate confirmation of a new chief agricultural trade negotiator. Bjerga also explains why people are freezing their eggnog for use later in the year, and why horses ate better than humans for much of the 20th century.