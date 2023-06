NMPF’s Bjerga on the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act

June 8, 2023

NMPF Senior Vice President of Communications Alan Bjerga discusses the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act and the importance of bringing back whole milk as an option in school meal programs. The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act was introduced in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, and is another step acknowledging the increased understanding of the benefits of whole milk in diet. Bjerga speaks on RFD-TV.