NMPF’s Bjerga on the Urgency of Changing the Class I Mover

January 31, 2024

NMPF Executive Vice President for Communications & Industry Relations Alan Bjerga speaks with RFD-TV about the need to change the Class I mover in a way that ends losses to dairy farmers that have totaled $1.2 billion since 2019. The mover is in the spotlight with the conclusion of USDA’s Federal Milk Marketing Order hearing in Carmel, IN.