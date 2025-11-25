NMPF’s Bjerga on the Push for Whole Milk

November 25, 2025

NMPF Executive Vice President Alan Bjerga tells viewers how they can get involved in the push to put whole milk back on school lunch menus in an interview with RFD-TV. NMPF has put a call to action on its website, nmpf.org, which allows Americans to write their lawmakers, urging them to vote “Yes” on the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act in the House of Representatives. The legislation has already passed the Senate and is expected to pass the House easily — if it can get onto an already crowded floor schedule.