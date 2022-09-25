Latest News

NMPF’s Bjerga on the Myth’s of Plant-Based Beverages (Parts 1 & 2)

September 25, 2022

In a two-part interview with Ag Information of the West, NMPF Senior Vice President of Communications Alan Bjerga takes on the myths perpetuated by plant-based beverage marketers in the context of such beverages’ declining sales.  “If you read some of this media coverage in the last few years, you would have thought that cows were on their way to going extinct,” Bjerga said. “I think the cows are alive and well.” Part 1 is here, part 2 is here.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailDownload PDF
  • National Milk Producers Federation
    2107 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600
    Arlington, VA 22201

    Phone: 703-243-6111
    E-mail: info@nmpf.org
The profile image of nmpf

Delighted to host @sharicedavids and @xochnm @usdaRD to talk about @dfamilk and the coop’s work in sustainability. USDAs climate smart grant funds DFA pilot projects that will return value to farmer-owners and deliver to consumers the low carbon products they want #dairygood pic.twitter.com/MeukPa6yx3 Retweeted by National Milk Producers Federation 2 days ago

© 2022 National Milk Producers Federation. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.