Latest News

NMPF’s Bjerga on the Congressional Elections and Dairy’s Challenges

November 9, 2022

 

NMPF Senior Vice President of Communications Alan Bjerga details some of the policy and marketplace challenges U.S. dairy is striving to meet, regardless of the cloudy outcomes of Tuesday’s congressional elections, in an interview with RFD-TV. Opportunities to grow markets via sustainability, an adequate safety net in the upcoming farm bill, and sensible industry regulation all loom in 2023, with dairy well-positioned to make progress.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailDownload PDF
  • National Milk Producers Federation
    2107 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600
    Arlington, VA 22201

    Phone: 703-243-6111
    E-mail: info@nmpf.org
The profile image of nmpf

U.S. dairy continues partnership building as USDEC meets w/ @worldfarmersorg leaders at #COP27 and supports WFO pro-livestock statement that #agriculture is the only sector able to mitigate #ClimateChange and must have an expanded role in #UNFCCC: bit.ly/3WKNu9c pic.twitter.com/aYpaLDyY97 Retweeted by National Milk Producers Federation 1 day ago

© 2022 National Milk Producers Federation. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.