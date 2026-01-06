NMPF’s Bjerga on Policy Wins in Challenging Times

January 6, 2026

NMPF Executive Vice President Alan Bjerga discusses how dairy policy wins are helping to support farmers in a difficult economic environment in an interview with RFD-TV. With U.S. dairy cow numbers at a three-decade high and production increasing globally, legislation such as the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act and support from the Dairy Margin Coverage Program, which was reauthorized last year, and the new NEXT export-assistance initiative, will help farmers manage through challenging times, with additional solutions being explored.