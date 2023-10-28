Latest News

NMPF’s Bjerga on Perceptions of Dairy, Agriculture in Wartime

October 28, 2023

NMPF Executive Vice President Alan Bjerga discusses how agriculture and food thought leaders perceived dairy during his recent participation in the World Food Prize in Des Moines, IA, detailing some of the misconceptions found on dairy’s sustainability and role in food security. He also discusses the challenges farmers are facing in conflict zones, including recent attacks in Israel and the ongoing war in Ukraine, in an interview with WEKZ Radio.

 

 

