NMPF’s Bjerga on National Co-Op Month, NMPF Annual Meeting

October 17, 2022

NMPF Senior Vice President of Communications Alan Bjerga discusses the special importance of cooperatives as the heart and soul of dairy as part of National Cooperative Month on RFD-TV. Bjerga also previews NMPF’s annual meeting in Denver next week, noting the organization’s leadership on milk-pricing modernization.