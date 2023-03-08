NMPF’s Bjerga on March Board Meeting

March 8, 2023

NMPF Senior Vice President of Communications Alan Bjerga discusses the organization’s recently concluded board of directors in Arlington, VA in an interview with RFD-TV. NMPF’s board unanimously approved a proposal to modernize the Federal Milk Marketing Order system to benefit farmers and better reflect today’s dairy industry. NMPF board members also discussed the ongoing fight against plant-based milk imitators, as well as advances in animal care and sustainability.