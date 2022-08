NMPF’s Bjerga on Lab-Based Dairy Alternatives

August 15, 2022

NMPF Senior Vice President of Communications Alan Bjerga discusses the need for transparent labeling on so-called “lab-based” dairy products, on RFD-TV. Current alternatives that replicate a single dairy protein may lack essential micronutrients or the interactions that take place as part of being an animal product, while sustainability claims may be overstated.