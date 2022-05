NMPF’s Bjerga on How Dairy Farmers Face High Inflation

May 1, 2022

NMPF Senior Vice President of Communications Alan Bjerga discusses how dairy farmers are facing high inflation, with rising feed and labor costs eating into record milk prices, on RFD-TV. USDA reported last week that March saw the highest-ever monthly U.S. average all-milk price, at $25.90/cwt. This was twenty cents per cwt higher than the previous record, in September 2014.