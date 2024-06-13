Latest News

NMPF’s Bjerga on H5N1, Farm Bill

June 13, 2024

NMPF Executive Vice President for Communications & Industry Relations Alan Bjerga speaks on RFD-TV about dairy farmer challenges and their broader relationship with agriculture, ranging from H5N1 in dairy cattle to discussions of the 2024 Farm Bill in Washington. Success across all fronts will require communication and collaboration across agricultural sectors, he said. Meanwhile, NMPF is optimistic regarding the future of milk pricing, with a USDA plan on Federal Milk Marketing Order modernization expected within the next few weeks.

https://www.rfdtv.com/from-farm-bill-to-hpai-what-is-dairy-farmer-sentiment-looking-like

 

