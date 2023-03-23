NMPF’s Bjerga on Fair Nutrition Access in Federal Programs

March 23, 2023

NMPF Senior Vice President of Communications Alan Bjerga talks about the importance of equal nutrition for all — and how milk in both regular and lactose-free options can assist in that goal — is a bedrock principle in federal nutrition programs. Bjerga also updates on the latest in NMPF’s comment campaign regarding the FDA’s draft guidance for proper terminology in plant-based beverages, discussing the topics in an interview with RFD-TV.