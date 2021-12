December 21, 2021

NMPF Senior Vice President of Communications Alan Bjerga discusses this year’s enhanced benefits under the Dairy Margin Coverage Program on RFD-TV. A better feed-cost calculation and a production update for some smaller producers- are 2022 highlights for DMC, which along with risk-management initiatives such as Dairy-RP and LGM-Dairy from USDA, offer a wide range of tools for producers, all made more workable and useful via NMPF advocacy.