NMPF’s Bjerga on Declining Plant-Based Beverage Sales

July 5, 2022

As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans guidance on the use of dairy terms in plant-based beverages, fake milks are seeing declining sales. NMPF Senior Vice President of Communications, Alan Bjerga breaks down the numbers, showing how most plant-based beverage categories are declining, and how even those that are rising are doing so at the expense of other plant-based products, showing a category that’s starting to reach its ceiling. Interview on RFD-TV.

 

