NMPF’s Bjerga on Dairy’s Continued Consumer Strength

January 24, 2022

Despite the disruptions of the pandemic era, consumer dairy sales keep climbing, even after the turbulence of 2020 is taken into account, NMPF Senior Vice President of Communications Alan Bjerga says in an interview with RFD-TV. Butter, cheese and yogurt sales are all over 2019 levels, and even though fluid milk declined, whole milk — in other words, milk that tastes like milk — increased.