NMPF’s Bjerga on Dairy Sales, Gruyere

January 18, 2022

NMPF Senior Vice President for Communications Alan Bjerga discusses positive trends in retail dairy sales, along with the broader implications of a recent court win for U.S. cheesemakers, on WEKZ radio. Grocery-store sales of cheese, butter, yogurt and other dairy products are up over pre-pandemic levels, as a consumer return to reliable, high-quality products during the pandemic takes deeper roots.