NMPF’s Bjerga on Butter and Cheese

September 29, 2022

NMPF Senior Vice President of Communications Alan Bjerga discusses the steady rise of butter and cheese consumption over the past decade on RFD-TV. With per-capita U.S. dairy consumption hovering at six-decade highs, butter and cheese have been key drivers of dairy demand. But watch out for sour cream and yogurt when new USDA data comes out Friday, he said.