NMPF’s Bjerga Discusses Benefits of Milk-Price Modernization

May 4, 2023

NMPF Senior Vice President of Communication discusses how the Federal Milk Marketing Order Modernization plan the organization submitted to USDA this week would create a firmer foundation for the U.S. dairy industry, with farmers being paid a price that better reflects the quality of their milk and sharing their price risk more equitably with processors. Ultimately, once needed updates are fully in place, everyone will benefit from milk that’s valued appropriately across the industry, he said. Bjerga speaks with Mike Pearson on the Agriculture of America podcast.