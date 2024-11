Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’s Ayache Explains Benefits of new FARM Environmental Stewardship Component

November 21, 2024

NMPF Chief Sustainability Officer Nicole Ayache, in an interview for Dairy Radio Now, explains how farmers can benefit from using the new information tool that allows a more precise computation of their carbon footprint. The FARM Environmental Stewardship program recently refined the voluntary model to help track the progress being made in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.