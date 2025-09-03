NMPF’s August Sees Flurry of Comments, Initiatives

September 3, 2025

NMPF spent the traditional August lull in Washington policymaking actively pushing its members’ priorities, submitting regulatory comments to federal agencies.

NMPF stood with other major agricultural organizations in joint comments submitted Aug. 13 against a draft risk assessment in which EPA models human exposure to the “forever chemicals” PFOA or PFOS from the application of sewage sludge, or biosolids, to farmland. The organizations asserted that EPA’s models operate on extreme assumptions that don’t account for the reality of agriculture, despite the agency’s best intentions.

NMPF also continued its decades-long fight against improper and ineffective air emissions modeling through comments Aug. 18 to the National Air Emissions Monitoring Study Group in response to draft revised emission models for animal feeding operations released by EPA late last fall.

After significant analysis, NMPF concluded that the current draft EPA dairy Air Emissions Estimating Methodologies (EEMs) are not appropriate for predicting dairy farm emissions. NMPF described the specific modeling flaws in its comments to support its argument that EPA should permanently cease its efforts in this area.

August also was highlighted by more activity from NEXT (NMPF Export and Trade), the revamped, cooperative-led export assistance program. NEXT member cooperatives secured 37 contracts in August, adding 8.6 million pounds of product in NEXT-assisted sales in 2025. These products will go to customers in Asia, Oceania, Middle East-North Africa, Central America, the Caribbean and South America and will be shipped through December.

NMPF also opened its fundraising raffle for its annual scholarship awards. The raffle runs through this year’s Joint Annual Meeting and concludes on Nov. 12 when winners will be announced.

Prizes this year include a $100 Airbnb gift card, a Cabot Creamery Fan Favorite gift box and more. The raffle can be accessed here. Back by popular demand, the scholarship committee will also be hosting a combination silent and live auction during the Cheese Reception on Nov. 11.

The NMPF National Dairy Leadership Scholarship Program supports master’s and Ph.D. students conducting vital research for the future of the industry. The program is largely funded through raffles and auctions. Donations are also welcome. These events are critical to ensuring the opportunity to support the next generation of dairy enthusiasts.

NMPF’s Joint Annual Meeting on Nov. 10-12, held with the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board (NDB) and the United Dairy Industry Association (UDIA), is open for registration. More information and registration is available here.

Meanwhile, the FARM team is beginning to develop its Version 2028 of its Animal Care program, conducting a stakeholder survey through Sept. 5 collecting input from dairy farmers, industry stakeholders and partners about topics, issues and potential changes. The survey results will inform a final report available on the FARM website early next year.

Finally, according to August USDA data, the July margin under the Dairy Margin Coverage program dropped to $10.94/cwt, as the DMC feed cost formula decreased by $0.34/cwt, and the all-milk price fell by $0.50/cwt to $20.80/cwt. The July DMC feed cost dropped on lower corn and soybean meal prices, while the premium alfalfa price changed little from June.