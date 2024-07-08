NMPF Works to Fortify the Export Supply Chain

July 8, 2024

NMPF is offering its support and assistance for a pair of supply chain bills offered in June that address shipping container break-ins that are damaging dairy shipments.

Organized crime groups are indiscriminately breaking into intermodal containers traveling on rail from the Midwest to West Coast ports searching for high-value products, with dairy shipments frequently suffering collateral damage. The break-ins have created significant food safety and quality concerns, as well as financial costs for shippers who have no recourse to insurance claims.

Working with a coalition of industry stakeholders, NMPF helped secure $2 million within the FY25 House Homeland Security Appropriations bill dedicated to tackling the break-ins. NMPF also coordinated with and supported the June 25 introduction of the Safeguarding our Supply Chains Act. Led by Representative David Valadao, R-CA, and Brad Schneider, D-IL, the bill would authorize $100 million for fiscal years 2025-2029 to create a crime coordination center within Homeland Security Investigations and an interagency taskforce. The division would serve as a central command for shippers to report break-ins, providing direction to the agency on hot spots to target policing efforts.