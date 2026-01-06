NMPF Welcomes Forsyth as Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs

January 6, 2026

Trey Forsyth, a native of Iowa agriculture with wide-ranging Washington experience, this week is joining NMPF as its new vice president of government and regulatory affairs.

In this role, Forsyth will oversee the development and execution of comprehensive legislative and regulatory strategies to advance NMPF’s goals for the dairy community at the national level.

Forsyth brings extensive experience in government affairs. In July 2025, he was named acting Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety. In this role, Forsyth led the USDA Office of Food Safety, which oversees FSIS.

Prior to joining USDA, Forsyth served as a professional staff member for the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry for Chairman John Boozman (R-AR). In this role, he handled livestock, poultry, dairy, animal health, food safety and tax portfolios. Additionally, Forsyth served as senior manager of federal and industry relations for Land O’Lakes, director of government affairs at the Torrey Advisory Group and policy advisor to the chief agriculture negotiator at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Forsyth holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business, public service and administration from Iowa State University and grew up on his family’s swine and row crop farm in northeast Iowa.