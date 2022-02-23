NMPF Website Update Offers Enhanced Member Resources

February 23, 2022

NMPF today announced important updates to its website, nmpf.org, designed to offer more information to dairy farmers and their cooperatives as well as an easier-to-navigate interface.

Updates to the website include an improved menu navigation, expansion of key issue areas and a streamlined sign-up for users seeking to stay up to date with the latest news from NMPF. Making this information more readily available for members serves NMPF’s mission and makes nmpf.org even more essential to the dairy community, said NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern.

“Rich member resources and an easy-to-understand website are important parts of our service to our member cooperatives and everyone with an interest in dairy,” said Mulhern. “We strive to continue to be the one-stop-shop for policy information important to the dairy community.”

NMPF’s website is only one of many offerings available for the dairy community to learn more about the organization’s advocacy and service for its members. For more information and to sign up for NMPF publications, visit www.nmpf.org/subscribe.