NMPF Voices Opposition to Raw Milk Bills in New Hampshire and Montana

May 4, 2021

NMPF joined with the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) to advise Montana and New Hampshire’s state legislatures that we oppose the passage of raw milk bills that would expand the sale of raw milk and raw milk products within their states.

In letters submitted to the states on April 8, our two organizations emphasized the public health risks associated with expanding the sale and consumption of raw milk and raw milk products. The letters state, “while choice is an important value, it should not pre-empt consumers’ well-being. To expand the sale of raw milk and raw milk products is an unnecessary risk to consumer safety and public health.”

Montana SB 199, titled Provide for the Montana Local Food Choice Act, looks to allow for the sale of unpasteurized milk and cream from small dairies. New Hampshire HB 95 expands the sale of unpasteurized milk products from farmer direct to consumer to include ice cream and yogurt sold in no larger than 6 fluid ounce containers. Montana SB 199 has been transmitted to the Governor to be signed or vetoed. New Hampshire HB 99 has been rereferred to committee by the Senate. We will continue to monitor the situation.