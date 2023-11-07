NMPF, USDEC Outline Trade Barriers for USTR to Address

November 7, 2023

NMPF and USDEC urged the U.S. Trade Representative to take action to resolve pressing trade barriers including tariff discrepancies and disputes with Canada and other countries in Oct. 23 comments submitted for the agency’s annual National Trade Estimate Report.

The report is designed to catalogue key barriers impacting U.S. exports and prioritize USTR efforts to address them. NMPF emphasized the importance of exports to the health of the U.S. dairy industry and reiterated its concern that the administration has chosen to put less energy into pursuing free trade agreements that open new markets for U.S. dairy products.

NMPF listed the specific major trade barriers confronting the U.S. dairy industry on a country-by-country basis in key markets, including: