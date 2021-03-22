NMPF, USDEC Highlight America’s Dairy Trade Priorities for Top Trade Official

March 22, 2021

The prosperity of America’s nearly 32,000 dairy farmers and the jobs of three million Americans tied to the U.S. dairy sector relies on expanded trade opportunities and robust trade-rights enforcement, executives from the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) wrote today in a letter welcoming the new U.S. Trade Representative, Ambassador Katherine Tai.

Tai, who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate last week, is tasked with enforcing U.S. trade rules and negotiating terms and conditions for America’s exports to foreign markets.

USDEC and NMPF outlined priorities in the letter for continued growth of export opportunities and market access to increase the volume and value of exports. Additionally, the organizations called upon USTR to enforce USMCA; restore export growth to China; counter EU efforts to impede competition; tackle nontariff barriers that limit U.S. dairy exports; and successfully conclude negotiations with new trading partners, including the U.K., Kenya and Japan.

“Our industry faces mounting barriers to exports, which is why we want to ensure Ambassador Tai’s full awareness of our challenges globally,” said Krysta Harden, USDEC President and CEO. “Her prior experience at USTR combined with her Congressional pedigree provides a strong platform to ensure U.S. trade policy will benefit America’s agricultural community and ensure continued opportunity for future generations of U.S. dairy farmers and the millions of jobs our industry supports.”

“U.S. dairy exports are a success story, growing steadily over the last decade and now surpassing $6.5 billion annually,” said Jim Mulhern, NMPF President and CEO. “Our focus on the future starts with upholding current agreements while forging new ones. Opportunities for new market access are abundant. We congratulate Ms. Tai and are ready to work alongside her to realize America’s full dairy export potential.”