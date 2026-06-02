NMPF Urges USTR to Protect Common Names in AGOA Modernization

June 2, 2026

NMPF, USDEC, and the Consortium for Common Food Names (CCFN) submitted formal comments to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) on May 13, making the case that reauthorization of the African Growth and Opportunities Act (AGOA) should include explicit protections for common food names as an eligibility condition.

AGOA is a U.S. trade law that provides sub-Saharan African countries with duty-free access to the U.S. market when they meet certain economic and human rights conditions.

The comments commended the Trump administration for prioritizing and including common name provisions in nine reciprocal trade agreements to date, which ensure U.S. dairy exporters can market products under globally recognized generic terms like “parmesan” and “feta.” The three organizations urged USTR to extend that momentum to AGOA by making common name protections an explicit eligibility condition for beneficiary countries.

The stakes are significant as the European Union has aggressively used geographical indication provisions in trade agreements to lock out U.S. competitors by monopolizing generic cheese terms. AGOA modernization offers a powerful lever to reverse that trend, and NMPF is collaborating with allies in Congress and the administration to secure a level playing field for U.S. dairy across Africa.