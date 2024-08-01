NMPF Touts Dairy’s Importance in Dietary Guidelines Comments

NMPF underscored dairy’s important role in American diets in comments submitted July 26 to the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee (DGAC). Milk supplies 13 essential nutrients and dairy is a good or excellent source of nutrients that continue to be identified as nutrients of public health concern—calcium, vitamin D and potassium.

NMPF stated in its comments that dairy should remain a distinct food group, with at least three servings recommended for older children and adults, and corresponding amounts for younger children in the next Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA). NMPF also argued against suggestions that plant-based alternatives be included as allowable substitutes for dairy beyond fortified soy, noting that little to no science supports the nutritional equivalence of plant-based alternatives.

“Dairy foods have been well-studied over decades, and the evidence for the benefits of the dairy food matrix, including nutrient bioavailability and impacts on health outcomes, is well-established,” the comments state. “We are aware of few if any studies that have similarly tracked and identified health outcomes for highly-processed plant-based dairy alternatives. These products vary tremendously in their nutrient content, and in contrast to dairy foods, FDA has not established Standards of Identity for any of the alternatives, so there is no requirement that they meet any particular nutrient content.”

NMPF also encourages the DGAC to review the growing body of science that shows dairy foods have beneficial or neutral effects on chronic disease risk at all fat levels. “The scientific evidence supports removing low-fat and fat-free limitations on dairy recommendations, although consumers should certainly be able to choose these varieties if they enjoy them or they need to limit caloric intake,” NMPF said.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans has significant impacts on nutrition in the United States because it forms the basis of federal nutrition policy and programs; it also helps guide health promotion and disease prevention initiatives at the federal, state and local levels. The Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee is expected to release its scientific report with recommendations to USDA and HHS for updating the DGA in the fall.