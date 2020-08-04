NMPF to Co-Sponsor AgTalk Town Halls Series with Farmers for Free Trade, Other Ag Groups

August 4, 2020

NMPF has joined with Farmers for Free Trade, a coalition of pro-trade farm organizations, and other leading agricultural groups to launch a new town hall series called AgTalk that seeks to elevate the voice of farmers and agricultural leaders in the important national discussions happening on trade and the resiliency of agricultural supply chains.

The inaugural event was hosted on July 30 by in Iowa by the Iowa Soybean Association. NMPF and the U.S. Dairy Export Council will host a Wisconsin AgTalk event Sept. 1 to discuss expanding trade opportunities for America’s dairy farmers and the harm that international trade barriers have on the domestic farm economy. Events will also be held in Minnesota on Aug. 5th, in Michigan on Aug. 13th and in Pennsylvania on Aug. 27th. Sign-up details for the events can be found at the AgTalk website.