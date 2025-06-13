NMPF Supports Senate Ag Committee Farm Policy Investments

June 13, 2025

The National Milk Producers Federation today commended the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee for including important resources in their budget reconciliation proposal that would boost rural economies and support unmet needs.

“Dairy farmers are grateful to Chairman John Boozman and his committee for putting forward legislation that will create several key opportunities for dairy,” said Gregg Doud, president and CEO of NMPF. “Following last month’s successful vote in the House, we are excited that this legislation positions these investments strongly in the Senate to benefit dairy farmers and the cooperatives they own.”

The Senate reconciliation proposal released yesterday would fund the Dairy Margin Coverage program through 2031, provide resources for mandatory USDA dairy manufacturing cost surveys every two years, and offer long-term support for critical trade promotion, conservation, research, and animal health programs.