NMPF Summer Internship Taking Applications

December 2, 2025

The National Milk Producers Federation is offering a 10–12-week summer internship in the Washington D.C. metro area. This internship offers students the unique opportunity to better understand the intersection of U.S. dairy industry policy, regulatory affairs, and trade.

Interns will have the opportunity to learn from NMPF’s expert staff, covering areas including government relations, regulatory affairs, trade, communications, membership services and the National Dairy FARM Program. More information and the application can be found here. Applications close Dec. 31.