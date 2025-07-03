NMPF Strengthens South America Ties on Trip with NMPF Members

NMPF Executive Vice President for Policy Development and Strategy Jaime Castaneda, along with representatives from member cooperatives California Dairies Inc. and Darigold, and seven other U.S. dairy exporters and traders traveled to Lima, Peru, June 9-12 on a USDA trade mission to explore business opportunities.

The trip featured in-depth market briefings, site visits, and networking events for U.S. dairy suppliers to meet with buyers from Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador.

The host of next year’s Latin America Nutrition Congress, Peru has been a key market for U.S. dairy exporters since the U.S.-Peru Trade Agreement was signed in 2009. The Congress, which NMPF and the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) will lead, will help align public dietary guidance with up-to-date dairy science, and further strengthen partnerships between U.S. and Latin American health and agriculture sectors.