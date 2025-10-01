NMPF Strengthens Relationships in Taiwan

October 1, 2025

NMPF explored opportunities to connect U.S. dairy supplies with key Taiwanese importers during a Sept. 29-Oct. 1 USDA Foreign Agriculture Service-led trade mission to Taipei, Taiwan.

Alongside a local representative of Dairy Farmers of America, NMPF’s Jaime Castaneda and Tony Rice met with Taiwanese government officials, including the Ministries of Agriculture and Health and Welfare, and dairy industry stakeholders to promote U.S. dairy products and discuss ways for the U.S. dairy industry to expand its presence within Taiwan’s growing agricultural market.

Taiwan is the United States’ eighth largest agricultural export market, importing in 2024 just under $4 billion worth of agricultural goods from United States, including $108 million of U.S. dairy exports.

NMPF and the U.S. Dairy Export Council also in Taiwan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Dairy Association of Taiwan on Sept. 30, affirming a shared commitment to building demand for dairy in Taiwan, supporting a Taiwanese government school milk program and efforts to protect the right to use common names like “parmesan.”

Building on this trade mission to Taipei, as well as NMPF’s April 2025 delegation visit to Taiwan, the MOU seeks to strengthen business and government relations to the mutual benefit of the dairy sectors in Taiwan and the United States.