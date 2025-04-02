NMPF Strengthens Latin American Ties Amid Trade Uncertainty

April 2, 2025

Amid tense and uncertain trade relations between the United States and Mexico, NMPF Executive Vice President Jaime Castaneda reinforced U.S. dairy’s commitment to its Mexican partners at the Pan American Dairy Federation’s (FEPALE) Board of Directors meeting.

Castaneda highlighted new and continuing opportunities for NMPF and FEPALE to promote dairy consumption and boost trade between the two neighboring countries at the meeting, held the week of March 3. Castaneda also met with key Mexican farm representatives, processors and importers to discuss the looming threat of tariffs and other challenges facing the U.S. and Mexican dairy industries. Castaneda met with Ricardo Villavicencio, president of CANILEC (the Mexican association of processors and importers), and Sergio Soltero, secretary of the National Confederation of Livestock Organizations, to emphasize Mexico’s value as a trade partner to the U.S. dairy industry.

Building on these efforts, NMPF and USDEC signed a memorandum of understanding with the Guatemalan Dairy Development Association (ASODEL) on March 20 in Guatemala City. The agreement aims to boost dairy trade, promote consumption and address trade barriers across the Americas—underscoring NMPF’s broader strategy to strengthen regional ties and support open, fair dairy markets.