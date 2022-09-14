NMPF Statement on USDA Support for Dairy in Climate-Smart Commodities Projects

September 14, 2022

From NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern:

“America’s dairy community applauds USDA’s support for the robust efforts dairy farmers are leading to develop and implement climate-smart solutions that will benefit the entire food chain, from producer to consumer. As an agricultural leader in sustainability, dairy farmers appreciate this funding that will help us meet our ambitious industry-wide goals for net-zero emissions and optimized water use.

“NMPF is especially proud of the leadership its member cooperatives are showing in these critical areas, with several initiatives receiving significant USDA support. California Dairies Inc., Dairy Farmers of America, Land O’Lakes, and the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association – who are leading or partnering on specific projects that may receive up to $245 million in funding — each should be commended for their efforts, along with other dairy groups who are seeking to build a better future through climate-smart agriculture projects.”