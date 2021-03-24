NMPF Statement on USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers Initiative

From NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern:

“U.S. dairy farmers and their cooperatives thank USDA for its support for the Dairy Donation Program, a critical means for connecting nutritious dairy products with the consumers who need them, as well as its examination of additional payments for milk producers that will better reflect the losses they have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NMPF looks forward to working with the department on the swift and effective implementation of USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiatives.”