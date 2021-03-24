News & Resources

NMPF Statement on USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers Initiative

March 24, 2021

From NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern:

“U.S. dairy farmers and their cooperatives thank USDA for its support for the Dairy Donation Program, a critical means for connecting nutritious dairy products with the consumers who need them, as well as its examination of additional payments for milk producers that will better reflect the losses they have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NMPF looks forward to working with the department on the swift and effective implementation of USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiatives.”

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailDownload PDF
  • National Milk Producers Federation
    2107 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600
    Arlington, VA 22201

    Phone: 703-243-6111
    E-mail: info@nmpf.org
The profile image of nmpf

Our thanks to @RepStefanik for cosponsoring the #FarmWorkforceModernizationAct. New York #dairy farmers need access to a stable, legal workforce more now than ever to continue producing affordable, nutritious food. twitter.com/RepStefanik/st… 8 hours ago

© 2021 National Milk Producers Federation. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.