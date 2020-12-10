NMPF Statement on Tom Vilsack’s Nomination to Become Secretary of Agriculture

December 10, 2020

In response to President-elect Joe Biden’s nomination today of Tom Vilsack to become Secretary of Agriculture, National Milk Producers Federation President and CEO Jim Mulhern offered the following statement:

“Tom Vilsack has dedicated his life to service. While we will miss him as a colleague and friend, all of us in the dairy community who have had the opportunity to work with him over the past four years know his deep passion and commitment to rural America and his understanding of its interdependence with our urban and suburban communities.

“The challenges that lie ahead are many – from a battered farm economy to climate change, the environment and sustainability, to nutrition and the importance of addressing the nation’s growing food insecurity, as well as the need for better trade policy and expanded markets abroad, and much more. No one is better suited to tackle these challenges than Tom Vilsack.

“We applaud President-elect Biden’s decision, and we look forward to Secretary Vilsack’s next chapter of leadership in American agriculture.”