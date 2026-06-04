NMPF Statement on the Return of New World Screwworm

June 3, 2026

From NMPF President & CEO Gregg Doud:

The return of New World screwworm to the United States decades after its initial eradication is a disappointing milestone, but it’s also one for which dairy producers have been preparing for more than a year, in collaboration with USDA and across agriculture. It’s important to remember that this development has no effect on food safety, and that measures to combat both the screwworm and its spread are in place and time-tested. We appreciate the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s proactive efforts to prepare for this moment, and we stand ready to work with the department to address any ongoing challenges.

Now that USDA has confirmed that screwworm is here, dairy farmers and all livestock producers pledge close collaboration with USDA, state and local officials, and producer organizations to mitigate any harmful effects and educate farmers on how to protect their herds. We have been creating resources to guide farmers in their responses, and we will keep our members well informed of any important screwworm developments.

We also urge officials to follow scientific guidance in any decisions affecting animal movements and regulatory responses to avoid causing economic harm that could be greater than the screwworm itself. We also ask that adequate resources be provided to combat this problem, which causes suffering in animals and creates risk for producers.