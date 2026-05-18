NMPF Statement on the Retirement of Michael Dykes

May 18, 2026

From NMPF President & CEO Gregg Doud:

“Michael Dykes has been an absolute workhorse for American agriculture. Dating from his childhood on a dairy farm through his decade of leadership at the International Dairy Foods Association, Michael’s accomplishments on behalf of the farmers of this country is a very long list. It has been an absolute honor to work with him on many issues over many years, and his dedication to the industry he serves has always been inspiring. Dairy farmers thank him for his leadership and wisdom, and we wish him the best in his next chapter.”