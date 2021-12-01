NMPF Statement on the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act

From NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern:

“Sen. Gillibrand’s legislation, cosponsored by Sens. Leahy and Collins, adds bipartisan momentum to a range of critical milk pricing discussions that dairy farmers are having through NMPF’s Economic Policy Committee. NMPF is continuing to work with USDA and Congress on how best to remedy deficiencies in the Class I mover formula and fully recoup $750 million in unintended losses felt by farmers of all sizes. NMPF also is leading discussions on a broad range of Federal Milk Marketing Order reform issues important to producers in all regions of the country. We look forward to pursuing policy improvements that will serve all dairy producers more equitably and effectively.”