NMPF Statement on the Confirmation of Dr. Jewel Bronaugh as Deputy Agriculture Secretary

From NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern:

“Dairy farmers and their cooperatives congratulate Dr. Jewel Bronaugh on her confirmation as U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture and stand ready to work with her as she tackles the many pressing issues facing agriculture and rural communities today. Her depth of experience with all types of farms, and all types of communities, make her an ideal occupant of this important position, and her deep understanding of food and farm policy will benefit the entire nation.

“We look forward to joining with her in efforts that will improve and aid agriculture and all who benefit from its products. We are excited to discuss many of our own industry-leading efforts with her, such as the dairy industry’s Net Zero Initiative and sustainability goals, and work toward solutions that will only enhance dairy and U.S. agriculture’s global leadership in the years to come.”