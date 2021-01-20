NMPF Statement on the Beginning of the Biden Administration

January 20, 2021

From NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern:

The National Milk Producers Federation congratulates President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on becoming the 46th president and 49th vice-president of the United States, as well as the members of the 117th Congress as they embark on their work serving the American people.

Inaugurations represent new beginnings and new opportunities. This is especially important today, as we begin this journey at a time of turmoil that has intensified in recent months and weeks. We in dairy offer our own commitment to work on a bipartisan basis for progress on issues important to dairy farmers, their cooperatives and the greater good. We also look forward to engaging with the broader agricultural community to meet our common challenges and build a thriving rural America that lifts the entire nation.