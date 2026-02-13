NMPF Statement on House Farm Bill Proposal

February 13, 2026

From NMPF President & CEO Gregg Doud:

“NMPF thanks Chairman Thompson, House Agriculture Committee members, and their staffs for working to put together a farm bill that will bring greater certainty to producers at a difficult time. Dairy farmers look forward to working with House members and senators as this legislation makes its way through Congress, and we pledge our support in crafting the best legislation possible.”

Some key dairy highlights of the bill include: