Latest News

NMPF Statement on Continued Allowance of Low-Fat Flavored Milk in Schools

February 4, 2022

From NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern:

“Ensuring kids have access to the nutrients they need to grow and thrive is a top priority for dairy. We thank USDA for the rule’s provision that maintains schools’ ability to serve low-fat, 1% flavored milk. One percent flavored milk is not only fully consistent with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, it is also a nutrient-dense, low-fat healthy option kids will choose to drink. I would also like to thank Representatives Joe Courtney and G.T. Thompson for their long-time leadership on this issue. We look forward to continuing to work with them, USDA, and others to help ensure everyone has access to nutritious food.”

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailDownload PDF
  • National Milk Producers Federation
    2107 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600
    Arlington, VA 22201

    Phone: 703-243-6111
    E-mail: info@nmpf.org
The profile image of nmpf

We thank @SenAmyKlobuchar and @SenJohnThune for introducing a bill that addresses many of the challenges #dairy exporters are facing, including securing export vessel bookings and combatting unfair detention and demurrage charges. bit.ly/34AAlJn 17 hours ago

© 2022 National Milk Producers Federation. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.