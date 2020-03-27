NMPF Statement on Congressional Passage of Coronavirus Legislation

March 27, 2020

In response to the House of Representatives approving the Senate’s sweeping response to the coronavirus crisis, National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) President and CEO Jim Mulhern offered the following statement:

“Congress’s forceful, bipartisan action to take unprecedented steps to combat the economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis is a balm to dairy producers who have endured brutal weeks and may do so in the weeks ahead. We again thank all members who worked hard to produce this bipartisan response package.

“We have no doubt the president, whose support was essential to making this assistance become law, will sign it as soon as possible. When he does, dairy will be applauding with the rest of the country at the powerful support shown for agriculture and the American people. And NMPF will be eager to assist in its implementation to ensure that dairy farmers receive needed relief from the ongoing market disruption.”