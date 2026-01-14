NMPF Statement on Signing of Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act

January 14, 2026

From NMPF President & CEO Gregg Doud:

“Dairy farmers and their cooperatives couldn’t be more thrilled that whole and 2% milk is returning to school meals. Dairy is a nutrition powerhouse that should be used to its fullest potential — and that means making it available in the same varieties families consume at home. We are ready to help schools and USDA in any way we can as this important legislation is implemented, and we thank the Trump administration, our advocates on Capitol Hill, and everyone who has worked to make school meals better through increased access to dairy.”