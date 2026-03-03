NMPF Staff Outreach Runs from Phoenix to Peru

March 3, 2026

The new year has seen NMPF staff sharing expertise and supporting the industry domestically and abroad.

Vice President of Economic Policy and Market Analysis Stephen Cain gave a protein-focused economic outlook Feb. 10 at the Farm Journal Top Producers meeting in Nashville. Senior Vice President of Global Economic Affairs Will Loux presented to the Board of Directors of Lone Star Milk Producers Feb. 18 in Dallas, followed by a Feb. 24 presentation to the Dairy Management Inc. Board in Phoenix.

The FARM Program partnered with Saputo and the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Dairyland Initiative for the inaugural USA Dairy Welfare Roundtable, a collaborative discussion of dairy farmers and animal welfare scientists Jan. 21-22 in Madison, WI.

The roundtable focused on prevalent topics within the animal welfare sector, such as lameness, social housing and calf care. Discussion amongst the group helped frame what’s in store for the industry, using a SWOT analysis approach to identify key issues and potential ways to navigate those challenges.

In trade policy, NMPF’s team of Executive vice presidents Shawna Morris and Jaime Castaneda, and Senior Director Tony Rice, along with Senior Director of Regulatory Affairs Miquela Hanselman, spent the week of Feb. 24 in Lima, Peru at the Latin America Nutrition Congress hosted by the U.S. Dairy Export Council.

And NMPF Executive Vice President Alan Bjerga spoke to dairy farmers Jan. 28 at the Colorado Farm Show in Greeley, focusing on recent policy wins and efforts to support farmers during a time of low milk prices.

Organizations interested in having NMPF staff take part in their events should contact Casey Kinler, ckinler@nmpf.org.