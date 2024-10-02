NMPF September Outreach Highlighted by Nutrition, Animal Health
October 2, 2024
NMPF staff addressed topics ranging from equity in nutritional outcomes to the Federal Milk Marketing Order and building momentum for sustainability programs in events worldwide during September. Highlights included:
- NMPF Director of Regulatory Affairs Miquela Hanselman moderated a panel discussion on achieving health equity through diet and nutrition as part of the National Medical Association’s Professional Development Series on Sept. 11 at the American Public Health Association in Washington.
- Dr. Jamie Jonker, NMPF’s chief science officer, and Dr. Karen Jordan,a North Carolina dairy farmer and chairwoman of the NMPF Animal Health and Wellbeing Committee, spoke on dairy cattle health needs and priorities at the Animal Health Insititute’s USDA Center for Veterinary Biologics Triannual Meeting Sept. 18 in Ames, IA.
- Jonker represented the dairy sector perspectives on the H5N1 outbreak at the American Veterinary Medical Association Roundtable on H5N1 on Sept. 23-24 in Schaumberg, IL.
- NMPF Coordinator for Economic Policy & Global Analysis Allison Wilton met with members of the New Mexico Agriculture Leadership Program and gave an overview of NMPF and USDEC, highlighting NMPF’s efforts in modernizing FMMOs. NMPF Senior Director of Economic Research & Analysis Stephen Cain spoke with SMI’s Board of Directors Sept. 24.
- FARM Program Senior Director of Animal Care Beverly Hampton Phifer presented at the American Association of Bovine Practitioners annual conference, “Challenging the Norm” Sept. 12-14 in Columbus, OH. Hampton Phifer was joined Thursday, Sept. 12 by Dr. Richard Doak, Dr. Judy Kull and Dr. Valarie Smith for FARM’s session on “Preparing your Clients for FARM Animal Care Version 5”.
- Nicole Ayache, NMPF chief sustainability officer, participated in this year’s Women in Agribusiness Summit Sept. 24-26 in Denver, CO. Ayache presented on U.S. dairy’s sustainability work, highlighting FARM Environmental Stewardship, during the “Building Momentum for Precompetitive Sustainability Programs” session on Sept. 25.
- Shawna Morris, NMPF executive vice president for trade policy and global affairs, joined a roundtable event and series of Wisconsin dairy farm and processor visits with U.S. chief agricultural negotiator Doug McKalip and NMPF members Sept. 23-24 to discuss U.S. government efforts to protect common food names in key export markets.
- Jaime Castaneda, executive vice president for policy development and strategy, travelled to Italy Sept. 23-25 to meet with the leadership of the Parmigiano Reggiano consortium to discuss viable solutions that protects both legitimate geographical indications and common names like “parmesan.” Castaneda also spoke at the First International Conference on Buffalo Mozzarella and Milk Products in Naples on shared challenges on dairy labeling.